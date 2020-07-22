Power restored in Williams Lake
At 9:41 a.m., over 8,000 customers in Williams Lake were left without power for around 30 minutes.
The outage impacted the City of Williams Lake to Quesnel Lake in the east, 150 Mile House in the south, and west on Old Soda Creek Road.
A total of five different outages happened as outages left 8,320 people without power.
|AREA
|#OUT
|CAUSE
|RESTORED
|Proctor Street
|<5
|Other
|10:18 a.m.
|East of Cariboo Highway 97
|3,300
|Other
|10:17 a.m.
|East of Frizzi Road, West of Douglas Road
|843
|Other
|10:17 a.m.
|East of Murray Drive, West of Centennial Drive, North of Fairview Drive, South of Cariboo Highway 97
|1,938
|Other
|10:16 a.m.
|East of West Fraser Road, North of Windmill Cresent
|2,237
|Bird contacting the wires
|10:11 a.m.