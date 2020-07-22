Despite many residents in Williams Lake feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic financially, it didn’t affect their ability to pay their taxes on time.

Earlier this month was the tax deadline, and over 90 per cent of the taxes for the City were collected, which according to Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb is on par with previous years.

Cobb said that with how many businesses and residents have seen finally hardship across the country, he was concerned about how many people would be able to make their payments on time.

“We were concerned because not only does it affect our cash flow, certainly affects our small business and our homeowners,” he said. “What we’ve been able to find out so far, it hasn’t affected as much as we thought it might have. I hear there are other communities that as much as 40 per cent of there taxes have not been paid. It’s been really good fur us, we’ve been really lucky.”

Cobb said that he is more concerned on how a possible second wave could affect the municipality next year.

“I think where it might hit us or where I am more concerned about is everybody usually has a little bit of savings, so they can get by for a short period of time,” he said. “My concern might be if we get a second wave and we get another lockdown, it’s going to seriously impact next year down the road. Most people can handle a shortfall for a short period of time, but if it goes on again, I think that’s when we will really feel the impact.”

During last week’s council meeting it was revealed that 36 properties had delinquent taxes. Three business properties and 33 residential, including 13 manufactured or mobile homes.