(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)

There have been 102 cases of COVID-19 since Friday’s update according to BC Health officials, for 3,300 provincewide.

45 of those were in Interior Health.

Northern Health has seen just one new infection.

There have been no new deaths over the weekend, with 189 people succumbing to the virus since the onset of the pandemic.

Doctor Bonnie Henry says a ‘good portion’ of the new cases are associated with parties in the Kelowna area.

She calls the uptick in cases ‘concerning’, saying BC is at risk of exponential growth if the number of unsafe contacts continues to increase.

Site C remains at one test positive case, though as of this morning, 15 people are in isolation.