RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance after an assault occurred earlier this month in 100 Mile House.

On July 7, the 100 Mile House RCMP received a report of an assault in Centennial Park.

The event took place at the south end of the park near a covered picnic table close to the parking area between 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The victim describes the unknown male suspect as Caucasian, approximately 6 feet tall with a slim build, with brown hair and green eyes. No clothing description was provided.

The male was reported to have fled the assault scene by running north toward the park’s stage area.

100 Mile House RCMP are seeking any witnesses that may have been in the park and may have seen a struggle at the covered picnic table. Police have seized video at a location near the park entrance, and possible witnesses are going in and out of the park area from 6 to 9 p.m.

No one had reported an ongoing assault during those hours, but 100 Mile House RCMP suspect someone might have seen something, which may support the investigation given the people coming and going from the parking entrance during those hours.

If you have any information to provide police, contact the 100 Mile House at 1-250-395-2456 and refer to file 2020-2162, or you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.