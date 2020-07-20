(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)

The Province is bringing new rules into effect to fully implement the vaping action plan, which was announced in November 2019.

The regulations restrict the content, flavour, packaging, advertising and sale of vapour products in British Columbia.

B.C.’s ministries of Health and Education will also establish a provincial youth advisory council to develop, pilot and launch youth-informed strategies to reduce vaping by young people.

The provincial youth advisory council will launch in September.

“Schools are the perfect place to talk with young people about the negative effects vaping can have on their health and development, so they have the knowledge they need to make decisions about the use of nicotine and tobacco,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Education.

“That’s why we worked with students and health experts to find the best ways to reach British Columbia’s youth and their families for a campaign that will go a long way in promoting healthy choices for kids.”

Changes to the Tobacco and Vapour Products Control Regulation ban advertising of vapour products in places where youth can access, hear or see advertisements, such as bus shelters or community parks.

They also restrict the sale of flavoured vapour products to adult-only shops.

“We heard from young people across the province that vaping companies are targeting them with a product that poses a real and serious health and addiction risks,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health.

“That’s why we are bringing in regulations to keep vapour products away from developing lungs and to prevent nicotine addiction. We know youth are eager to get involved in this action, and I’ve seen promising work through early youth engagement to help influence their peers and stop this dangerous trend of addiction.”

The new E-Substances Regulation, under the Public Health Act, restricts the amount of nicotine in vapour pods and liquid to 20mg/ml, and requires retailers to sell only those vapour products that are plainly packaged and have labels with health warnings.

New retailers planning to sell vape products will need to comply with the regulation immediately.

Existing vapour-product retailers will have a short transition period until Sept. 15.

Other non-regulatory action under the Province’s vaping action plan, includes a youth-led anti-vaping social media campaign to de-normalize vaping.

Launched in February, the campaign has so far garnered over 27 million digital impressions.

The action plan required the Province to implement an increased sales tax, which was put in place on January 1.