Williams Lake RCMP responded to a call for service Saturday morning at 11:23 about a stolen vehicle from Cariboo Chevrolet Buick GMC on South Mackenzie Avenue.

Staff Sargeant Del Byron said a video was located of what appeared to be a male and female walk over to the vehicle, a 2020 white Toyota Rav 4, open the doors and start the vehicle.

The video also shows the two people walking up 4th Avenue to the area where the vehicle had been located.

Police believe the keys for the Toyota appear to have been with the vehicle which is why the suspects were able to start the engine.

Byron says the vehicle was stolen with a full tank of gas and is able to travel around 900 kilometers before needing more fuel.

The Toyota was never registered so no license plate has ever been related to the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Williams Lake RCMP.