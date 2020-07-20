Quesnel RCMP say four people are lucky to be alive after a fiery crash near Nazko.

Seargent Richard Weseen says the accident happened just after noon on Sunday (July 19)…

“Quesnel RCMP responded to a single vehicle rollover 110 kilometers west of Quesnel. Local citizens heard the crash and rendered assistance while emergency services were en route. The four occupants were removed from the truck prior to the truck catching fire.”

Weseen says one occupant was transported by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries, while the other three were transported to the hospital with minor injuries by local citizens.

He says local citizens also prevented the fire from spreading…

“As the truck burned bystanders used fire extinguishers to keep the fire from spreading into the forests. Emcon and the Cariboo Highway Rescue Team worked in conjunction to contain and put out the small brush fire.”

Weseen says all of the recent rain likely prevented a forest fire as well as he says the potential for one was extremely high.

He says alcohol is believed to be a factor in this incident, and that the investigation is ongoing.