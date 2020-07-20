A Quesnel man, accused of breaching his probation on a hate crime conviction, is due back in court on August 11th to fix a date for a decision.

72-year old Arthur Topham’s trial wrapped up on Friday in provincial court.

Topham was originally found guilty in December of 2015 by a 12-member jury on one of two counts against him of promoting hatred against those of the Jewish faith on his Radical Press website.

He then lost a charter challenge on that conviction in February of 2017.

Topham received a 6-month conditional jail sentence and two years probation.

Court documents reveal that on or around January 3rd of 2018, Topham is now accused of failing to comply with the conditions of his probation, specifically that he not publish or post to any internet site, or any social media where such postings can be read by the general public, any information about persons of the Jewish religion or ethnic origin.