(Files by Justin Madu-MyPGNow)

Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA) is now available for eligible British Columbians who experienced flooding from June 14th to July 13th.

Aid will be available to those living in the Cariboo Regional District and the Fraser Fort George Regional District – including all First Nations communities, electoral areas, and municipalities.

Homeowners, tenants, small business owners, farmers, charitable organizations and local government bodies who were unable to obtain insurance to cover disaster-related losses will all be considered eligible.

However, all applications must be submitted before October 16th.