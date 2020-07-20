Crews continue to make progress in cleaning up the spill in the River Valley, despite heavy rains and higher water levels.

Emergency Operations Centre crews are still working to develop a strategy to mitigate damage from the compromised sewer pipe, while also working on bolstering roads, bridges, and unstable slopes that have been damaged by the floodwaters.

Currently, eight out of the 14 damaged bridges have been reinstated and the treated effluent from the City’s sanitary sewer lagoons is still flowing to the Fraser River.

Bridge 8, directly adjacent to the “AshTray” is now being installed, while Bridges 6 and 7 are being armoured, with many road improvements also being completed as needed.

Work in the River Valley is expected to take a few more months to complete and the public is asked to continue to avoid the area at this time.

Meanwhile, the City of Williams Lake remains in a State of Local Emergency. Nine properties on Frizzi Road also remain under an evacuation order.