Quesnel RCMP have now identified the driver of a semi that damaged the Quesnel River Bridge earlier in the week.

Police also confirm that they have interviewed him and can only say at this time that the investigation continues.

The trucking company that he works for is not from Quesnel.

RCMP say a semi struck the railing of the bridge twice on Monday and failed to remain at the scene.

The accident caused a huge traffic jam.

Damage is estimated at 120 thousand dollars.