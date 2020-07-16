21 new COVID-19 cases were announced on Thursday in British Columbia, with seven of those in Interior Health.

It was another day without a case, meanwhile, for Northern Health that has now gone 37 straight days with no new infections.

4 cases are now connected to the Krazy Cherry outbreak.

There are 192 active cases in the province, including 15 people in hospital, 3 of which are in critical care.

No new deaths have occurred, and the total remains at 189 deaths.

Doctor Bonnie Henry estimated that about 17,000 people within the Province may have been infected by the virus and only displayed minor symptoms.

“Most of us do not have antibodies,” Henry stated, explaining a majority of people in the province are likely still susceptible to the virus.

The breakdown of cases by Health Authority: