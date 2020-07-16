(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)

The Northern FanCon will be postponed this year due to COVID-19.

Originally planned for September 25-27, it will now be scheduled November 27-29.

“Despite the fact that British Columbia is doing extremely well in regards to managing COVID, crossing borders and crowd restrictions make it near impossible for guests and fans alike to be a part of a September 25-27 date,” said Spokesperson Norm Coyne.

A special virtual event will be held for the original September date.

If you would like to keep your ticket for Northern FanCon 2020, you don’t need to take any action.

This rollover will happen automatically by August 15th.