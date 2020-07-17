As we’ve reached the halfway point through July, construction crews are in full swing across Williams Lake.

Despite crews working on several projects, the rain and the flooding of the River Valley have provided delays for crews.

Hasib Nadvi, the director of planning and development with the City of Williams Lake, says that he doesn’t think the projects they are working on will be delayed by a lot.

“We are a little behind on some of the construction projects, but we will wrap it up before winter. We wanted to be done everything by August, but it will be September now,” he said. “It’s not a huge delay.”

Nadvi said that currently, they have no plans to move any projects to next year.

“The flooding project has taken a lot of staff time and is taking a lot of staff time, but we are still moving forward with business as usual,” he said. “I think by the end of summer we will know a bit more about if we have to move some of the projects to next year. So far, we have been pushing forward as if it’s business as usual. We are trying our best to keep everything on schedule.”

Nadvi said that there focus currently is on the River Valley.

“We are fixing damages to our sewer line down in the River Valley,” he said. “That is an eight to nine-kilometre pipe that stretches from the lagoon to out in the Fraser. There’s a lot of rip raps that we are doing over there, so that’s an added disaster mitigation and response project that we had to add this year to our list of things.”

He noted that the flooding and fixing the problems it has caused is going to be a multi-million dollar project.

Nadvi added that in the coming months, there Highway 97 project is scheduled to be completed, and paving is set to begin in mid-August, which will include 11 Avenue, 12 Avenue, Moon Avenue, and Moxon Place.