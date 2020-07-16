SHARE ON:

BC Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe. (Photo supplied by BC Coroners Service)

Today (Thursday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with BC Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe.

We touched on a number of topics including:

BC reporting its highest death toll from illicit drugs for the second straight month in June

High drug toxicity death rates among the five health authorities in BC

Additional drugs being mixed fentanyl leading to fatal results

Possible funding increase for safe injection/overdose prevention sites in the province

Surging rates of Indigenous overdose deaths in 2020

How the public health emergency on illicit drugs has taken a back seat since COVID-19

LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: