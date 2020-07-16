SPECIAL REPORT: Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe on illicit drug crisis in BC
BC Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe. (Photo supplied by BC Coroners Service)
Today (Thursday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with BC Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe.
We touched on a number of topics including:
- BC reporting its highest death toll from illicit drugs for the second straight month in June
- High drug toxicity death rates among the five health authorities in BC
- Additional drugs being mixed fentanyl leading to fatal results
- Possible funding increase for safe injection/overdose prevention sites in the province
- Surging rates of Indigenous overdose deaths in 2020
- How the public health emergency on illicit drugs has taken a back seat since COVID-19
LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: