With 214 total cases, and despite four new cases of COVID-19 in the Interior region of B.C., the Cariboo region is in full swing of its restart, and it’s showing promise for the area’s MLA.

Donna Barnett, the MLA for Cariboo-Chilcotin, said she hopes that the COVID-19 outbreak in Kelowna doesn’t slow down the progress the area has made.

“We’ve been very fortunate,” she said. “People have paid attention to what Bonnie Henry says. Distance and stay home, and hopefully, people will continue to listen and not break the rules, because once you do, unfortunately, it’s a hardship on everyone in the province and in the country.”

Barnett said that people had done an outstanding job of being diligent and understanding the severity of the pandemic.

“I think the people of the Cariboo-Chilcotin have been excellent,” she said. “People have followed guidelines they have done the best they can to ensure the safety of others, their neighbours, their friends, their families are taken care of, they’ve self-isolated, they’ve stayed home, to me they’ve done an excellent job.”

She said that at this point, it’s pretty clear what people should be doing if they don’t feel well.

“If you’re sick or don’t feel good, certainly call the number, go to the emergency ward, and they will determine whether or not you need a test.”

B.C. Premier John Horgan said Thursday that the federal government’s Canada Safe Restart Plan would be vital for the province to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is unknown how much B.C. will receive, but Horgan said transit and municipalities would benefit the most from the plan.

Barnett added that they are a long way from getting back to normal, but if they receive any money, it will help boost the recovery of communities within the constituency.