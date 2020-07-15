Highway 97 in the 100 Mile House and Lac La Hache area will be getting some much-needed upgrades.

The Ministry of Transportation announced that work is expected to begin later this summer on a project to resurface two sections of Highway 97.

A tender for the project will go out later this month to resurface from Campbell Road to Canim-Hendrix Lake Road and Begg Road to Enterprise Road.

The current highway surface is nearing the end of its service life, and this repaving will help reduce the costs of ongoing maintenance work. The project is slated to finish in June 2021.

Once construction is underway, drivers can expect minor delays and, at times, single-lane alternating traffic. Drivers are reminded to obey construction zone speed limits and the direction of traffic control personnel.