BC Coroner’s Service investigation into fatal Prince George fire will take months
(Photo by Justin Madu, MyPGNow.com staff)
(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)
The BC Coroner’s Service says it will be several months before their investigation into last week’s Prince George Econo Lodge fire wraps up.
The Coroners Service is conducting fact-finding to determine specific details.
Three adults died in the blaze, which is believed to be arson according to the RCMP.
Furthermore, the Serious Crime Unit has opened a Criminal Negligence investigation after reports that the fire alarms did not sound.