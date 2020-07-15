(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

The BC Coroner’s Service says it will be several months before their investigation into last week’s Prince George Econo Lodge fire wraps up.

The Coroners Service is conducting fact-finding to determine specific details.

Three adults died in the blaze, which is believed to be arson according to the RCMP.

Furthermore, the Serious Crime Unit has opened a Criminal Negligence investigation after reports that the fire alarms did not sound.