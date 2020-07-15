The Cariboo Regional District has given third reading to a zoning amendment for a cannabis production facility along Highway 97 at the old Lodge site on Maple Heights Road.

Mary Sjostrom is the CRD Director for Area A…

“We had a public hearing and what the applicant was requesting was to have a change in rezoning of the property, and the reason being is it’s going to be to allow manufacturing, packaging and distribution of cannabis infused food products.”

Sjostrom is adamant that it is not a cannabis store, and that there will be absolutely no sales to the public or dispensing from that location…

“So what the intended use is for the cannabis edibles, the production facility will comply with all the policies around our fringe Official Community Plan. And the type of cannabis that will be used will be government licensed cannabis.”

The zoning amendment would be from general commercial in the Quesnel Fringe Area to Special Exemption Service Commercial zone.

Sjostrom says it will come back for final reading in August before the applicants move on to the senior governments…

“What the group is actually working towards is getting federally licensed to produce the chocolates which will then in turn be distributed to licensed dispensaries across Canada.

So it’s via the local government which is the CRD, then moving to the provincial authority and then moving onto the federal jurisdiction.”

Sjostrom says the business is expected to create between 5 to 8 jobs.