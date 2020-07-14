(Files by Justin Madu-MyPGNow)

The 13 new cases of COVID-19 bring the provincial total up of 3,128.

“We don’t have any evidence of transmission from packaging or food,” said Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry in response to an outbreak at an Okanagan cherry company.

While three of the new cases are in Interior Health, Northern Health has NOW gone over a month without any new cases.

There are currently 209 active cases in BC, including 14 people hospitalized, 5 of which are in ICU.

No new deaths have occurred, but 189 British Columbians have died because of the virus.

