Two people were arrested last night after Williams Lake RCMP responded to a report at 10:13 of a shot fired in the direction of a home in the 6100 Block of Guide Road.

“This 9-1-1 call reported hearing a disturbance before hearing the shot and seeing a black Honda Ridgeline leaving the property. ” said Media Relations Corporal Madonna Saunderson, “The Police immediately responded, located the black Honda Ridgeline and the two occupants in the vehicle were arrested without incident, both an adult male and an adult woman”.

Saunderson said all people involved are known to each other and there are no reports of injuries.

Staff Sargeant Del Byron said this incident could have ended tragically and that Williams Lake RCMP wants to remind people that criminal matters need to be reported to the Police to investigate, Never take matters into your own hands.

Anyone with any information on this ongoing investigation is encouraged to contact the Williams Lake RCMP 250-392-62-11 or Crime Stoppers.