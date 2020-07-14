Quesnel RCMP say two kayakers were rescued from the Quesnel River on Monday afternoon after one of the watercraft flipped over, stranding the occupant on the shore.

Sergeant Richard Weseen says they got a call for help at 4-17 pm…

“A 911 call was received from a man reporting he had flipped his kayak on the Quesnel River, north of the Bastin Road Bridge near Quesnel BC. The man also reported his girlfriend, who was also in a kayak, was missing and she may have also capsized”

Quesnel RCMP requested the assistance of the Quesnel Search and Rescue.

Weseen says the police were able to make contact with the male and obtain his approximate location through GPS coordinates.

Prior to the commencement of the search, the female had managed to walk out to a rural property on her own accord.

Weseen says, with the assistance of a helicopter and two jet boats, the man was then located at 8:50 pm and brought to safety by boat.

Both kayakers were not from the Quesnel area and neither sustained any injuries.