Quesnel RCMP have now confirmed that a hit and run accident left the Quesnel Bridge severely damaged and closed earlier today.

Sergeant Richard Weseen goes over a few of the details…

“Just before noon a blue Peterbilt semi truck was travelling northbound on Highway 97 and struck the Quesnel River bridge, and it caused significant damage to the railings.”

Weseen says police have located and spoken with the driver of the truck and an investigation continues.

There was actually some damage done at around the midway point of the bridge as well as the truck struck the side a second time.

Weseen says traffic is now limited to single lane and is moving slowly.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

Weseen says Emcon Road Services is on site and flaggers will probably be on site for several hours before the bridge may be open to two lanes of traffic.