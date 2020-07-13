Williams Lake RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in their investigation of a robbery that took place over the weekend in the City.

On July 11th just after midnight police responded to a complaint of a robbery in the area of Western Avenue and Midnight Drive.

Police say the suspects stole a bicycle, cell phones, and other personal items before fleeing on foot.

The suspects were tracked by General Duty police officers along with RCMP Police Dog Service.

The bicycle was located but the suspects were not.

Police describe the suspects as being Indigenous males, around 5-10 to 6 feet tall and between 20 to 30 years of age.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.