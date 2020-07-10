Williams Lake RCMP is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing youth that hasn’t been seen since Monday, July 6.

Police say they received a report that 17-year old Angel Emile was missing.

Emile is described as an Indigenous female, 4-foot 9-inches tall, weighing 90 pounds with brown eyes and long straight black hair.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, black hoodie, and high top runners.

Police say Angel lives a high-risk lifestyle and are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with any information about Angel Emile, or where she might be, to please contact Williams Lake RCMP 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.