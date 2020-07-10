(Files by Justin Madu-MyPGNow)

There were no new cases in Interior Health today and Northern Health has now gone 31 days without any new COVID-19 cases, but the same can’t be said for the rest of British Columbia.

25 new cases have been announced province-wide, for a total of 3,053.

There are 187 active cases, including 16 people in hospital and five intensive care.

2,679 people have fully recovered, but one more individual from the Vancouver Coastal Health Authority has now died.

This marks 187 British Columbians who have passed away due to the virus.

While there are no active community outbreaks in the province, new cases and community exposure events continue to occur.

The breakdown of cases by health authority: