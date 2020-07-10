The district of 100 Mile House has announced the partial reopening of Centennial Park.

Only the playground, water park, and tennis courts will open today tho, as Bridge Creek, which runs through the park is still running high and unsafe.

Fencing and COVID-19 signage is now in place. Mayor Mitch Campsall explains that the park areas could not reopen until fencing and signage was installed.

“We have to get people to really pay attention to the signs, keep your social distancing, and wash your hands often. And keep away from the creek, the creek is so dangerous right now. We’ve put up fencing, we had to do that before we opened the park, because of the safety issues.”

District crews opened the park areas earlier today.