Covid-19 continued to take its toll on the Cariboo’s unemployment rate last month.

Rachelle Peltier, a Labour Market Analyst with Stats Canada, says the area is in territory that hasn’t been seen in a while…

“The Cariboo’s unemployment rate was 10.7 percent in June and that’s up 5.3 percentage points year over year. This was the highest unemployment rate for the region since 2010.”

The Cariboo region’s unemployment rate was 11.5 percent in February of 2010.

Peltier says there were more than 12 thousand fewer people working in the region last month compared to a year ago…

“Roughly 8,600 people were unemployed in June, up by 79.2 percent compared with 12 months earlier. And just under 72,000 people were employed in Cariboo in June, down by 14.7 percent year over year. That was down from 84,300 in June of 2019.”

Peltier says most of those job losses were in the goods producing sector, particularly in natural resources and construction.

The Cariboo is still doing better than a lot of place however, as BC’s jobless rate was 13 percent last month and Canada’s came in at 12.3 percent.