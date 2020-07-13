Starting today, people may see visible smoke in the Esler area, but it shouldn’t be a concern as the B.C. Wildfire Service will be onsite.

From July 13 to August 7, crews will be burning piles of woody debris.

Erin Bull, a fire information officer with the Cariboo Fire Centre, said that the burning would be a part of a wildfire reduction project.

“B.C. Wildfire Service crews will be removing and burning fuels surrounding a communications tower in the Esler area,” she said. “The project is located north of Kallyn road. This project is being done to eliminate available fuels in the event of a wildfire to prevent damage to the communications tower.“

Bull said that crews would be applying fire smart principles.

“They are going to be removing fuels in what is called Zone 1, so that’s up to ten metres from the communication tower,” she noted. “They will be spinning and pruning the trees in Zone 2, which is from ten to 30 meters from the towers.”

Bull adds that if anyone sees any smoke or flames in the Esler area between now and early August, it’s most likely crews working on this project.

Staff from the B.C. Wildfire Service will be preparing, controlling, and monitoring fires at all times.