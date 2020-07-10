A Supreme Court Justice has reserved her decision in the sentencing of a Quesnel man who was found guilty in a shooting.

A sentencing hearing wrapped up on Thursday (July 9) for 52-year old Kelvin Alphonse.

It began back in April but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He’s due back in court on August 7th to fix a date for sentencing.

Madame Justice Winteringham found Alphonse guilty on all six counts against him in a trial held in July of 2018, including Aggravated Assault, Discharging a Firearm with intent to Wound or Disfigure, and Pointing a Firearm.

The charges were in connection with a shooting in January of 2016.

Quesnel RCMP were called to the Red Bluff reserve after receiving a complaint of shots fired, and upon arrival they discovered an injured female.

The 38-year old victim was first rushed to G.R. Baker Hospital in Quesnel before being airlifted out to Vancouver in serious condition.