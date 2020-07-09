An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Cariboo Regional District at the Emergency Operations Centre.

It’s for one property on Kragbak Road, 20 kilometres north of the City of Williams Lake due to potential danger to life and health.

An Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare the resident(s) to evacuate the premises or property should it be required.

Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation, however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.