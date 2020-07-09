(Files by Justin Madu-MyPGNow)

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed 20 new cases of COVID-19 across British Columbia as the total reaches 3,028.

Northern Health has had no new cases in over a month, and there were no new cases today in Interior Health as well.

175 cases remain active, and 17 are currently hospitalized.

4 people remain in critical care.

No new deaths have been reported as the death toll remains at 186.

“I know some people are thinking this is all over… but until effective treatment or vaccines are available we know this virus is going to circulate,” Henry said.

“Things can quickly escalate… if we leave our guard down,” she continued.

Breakdown of cases by Health Authority: