A homicide investigation is underway in the Quesnel area.

Madonna Saunderson, Media Relations with North District RCMP, confirms that it is in relation to a death just outside of Quesnel on Monday, July 6th.

“The investigation is ongoing, the E-division Major Crime Section has conduct of this investigation. At this time the evidence leads police to believe that there is no greater risk to the public.”

No other details are being released at this time.