Police say they received a report yesterday (Wednesday) morning just after 10 from Kamloops RCMP that the male was on the way to the 3100 block of Highway 97 near Lac La Hachen and had made threats to harm himself and a family member with a firearm.

100 Mile House RCMP along with support from Williams Lake RCMP and a Police Dog Service attended the call.

Efforts were set up along Highway 97 just north of Lac La Hache to prevent the man from getting to the residence but it was quickly established he had already been through those locations.

Police say the vehicle was located at the residence where they set up a perimeter and made contact with the family member inside and were able to safely remove him from the home and into protective custody.

The male didn’t have a firearm or access to one, but police say he was in possession of a knife and a flashlight that looked like a pistol.

Police say no one was hurt during the arrest.

The male was treated at 100 Mile Hospital and released into the care of other family.