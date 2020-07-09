Twenty-four local governments and First Nations communities, including Williams Lake have been approved to receive money from the combined $3.46 million in provincial emergency preparedness funding.

The funding is designed to help communities prepare for, and respond to, disasters.

The province is supporting eligible applicants to ensure they have accurate knowledge of the flood hazards they face and to develop effective strategies to mitigate and prepare for those risks.

Williams Lake was approved to receive $150,000, the maximum available funding, for Williams Lake and River Valley flood risk assessment, flood mapping, and mitigation.

Since the September 2017 budget Update, communities and governments throughout BC have received more than $52 million through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund.