A Williams Lake man, arrested in connection with a drug trafficking network in BC’s Peace region back in 2016, is once again scheduled to be sentenced.

30-year old Arin Charleyboy is due back in provincial court in Dawson Creek on August 25th.

This is the third time that a date for sentencing has been set.

Charleyboy failed to show up the first time and a warrant was issued for his arrest and the second time was delayed due to Covid.

He pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking a controlled substance in January of 2018.

Charleyboy and more than 30 other people were charged in an investigation that targeted what police called mid-level drug dealers.

A variety of drugs were seized including cocaine, fentanyl, percocets, GHB and crystal meth.