Smoke and flames may be visible from Williams Lake and surrounding areas over the next couple of months.

Fire Information Officer for the Cariboo Fire Centre Erin Bull explains.

“BC Wildfire Service crews are planning to burn piles of woody debris near Williams Lake in the Fox Mountain area over the next several weeks. This is being done in order to reduce wildfire risk in the area as part of an ongoing fuel management project”.

Bull said the burns will only take place depending on weather and site conditions and could end as late as September 29th.

These piles will only be lit if conditions are suitable and allow for quick smoke dissipation.

These piles are considered Category 2 open fires and will comply with the Environmental Management Act and the Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation.

This will help to minimize the amount of smoke generated.

BC Wildfire Service personnel will be on-site with firefighting equipment to monitor and control these burns at all times.