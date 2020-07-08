(From the files of Catherine Garrett MyPGNow.com staff)

Prince George RCMP and other emergency services are investigating a fire that resulted in the deaths of three individuals earlier this morning.

Just before 9:00 AM, emergency crews responded to reports of a fire on the premises of the Econo Lodge Motel, on the 900 block of Victoria Street.

Emergency crews attended the scene and found a portion of the building on fire.

Frontline officers closed off the area to traffic and assisted evacuees while fire crews tackled the blaze.

At approximately 12:30 PM, fire personnel located three persons deceased within the building.

Police were advised by fire personnel that the fire appeared to be suspicious.

However, the investigation is just beginning and the cause has not yet been determined.

The Prince George RCMP Serious Crime Section was called in to lead the investigation.