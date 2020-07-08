42-year old Joel Timothy Harden was sentenced to 12 months in jail, 18 months probation and also received a three year driving prohibition.

Harden pleaded guilty to four of the seven charges against him, including driving while prohibited, resisting arrest and breaching a court order.

Three other charges, including failing to stop and flight from police, were stayed.

Harden was arrested following an incident back on May 9th when RCMP received a report of a possibly suicidal male making threats against police officers, and in breach of a no contact order with a woman.

He was also accused of taking her vehicle.

100 Mile House RCMP say they spotted the vehicle turning onto Highway 24 and eventually engaged and disabled the vehicle by colliding with it.

A suspect was then arrested following a brief chase.

Police say the suspect and the officers suffered minor injuries in the crash.