(Files by Justin Madu-MyPGNow)

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix have confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 province-wide.

However, Northern Health has now gone four weeks without any cases.

There were also no new cases announced today in Interior Health.

No new deaths have occurred, and only two long-term care or assisted-living facilities and one acute care facility have active outbreaks.

There have been no new community outbreaks.

A new community exposure event took place at Hotel Belmont bar and nightclub in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, and public health teams have issued an alert for anyone who may have been at the premises on June 27 and June 29.

“It is important to remember that the more people you see and the more places you go, the higher the likelihood is that you’ll come into contact with someone with COVID-19,” Dix and Henry said in a joint statement.

“British Columbians have flattened the curve, and to weather this storm, everyone in B.C. needs to do their part, whether at home, at work or on vacation,” they added.

The breakdown by provincial health region: