The City of Williams Lake has lifted the evacuation order for a second Frizzi Road property after a geotechnical report determined the risk of life and safety on that site has diminished.

The rescinded may be subject to an alert or order should the situation change.

Nine other properties remain under evacuation order until further and have been in effect since April 24, 2020, when a state of local emergency was declared following high water flows that destabilized slopes, ruptured sewer pipes, and damaged at least 14 bridges in the River Valley.

The City of Williams Lake said in a release that contractors continue to work on fixing the road, stabilizing slopes, and re-establishing the bridges damaged by the extensive flooding.

Repairs to the sanitary sewer line, which transport effluent from the City’s sewage treatment lagoons to the Fraser River are ongoing.