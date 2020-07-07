(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)

ICBC is continuing to expand its road testing by opening it up to all customers through a phased approach.

This builds upon the successful reopening of commercial vehicle road tests in June, in line with B.C.’s Restart Plan.

The plan is contingent on the state of the pandemic in BC, and could be adjusted.

ICBC says the availability of PPE is a key factor.

Booking

Motorcycle tests are available starting tomorrow (July 8).

Recreational Trailer (Class 4 and 5 endorsement) road tests: available as of July 8.

Priority testing for essential health care workers and first responders who require a licence for work; workers may call ICBC today (July 7).

Private Passenger Vehicle (Class 5 and 7) road tests:

Priority testing for customers with tests cancelled between March 17 and March 30; ICBC will start calling customers this week to rebook and tests will begin July 20.

Following this first grouping, ICBC will then be prioritizing the re-booking of customers who had road tests cancelled after March 30.

It is expected that these customers will be able to re-book through the month of August.

Customers will be asked to wear a mask for their appointment and be asked health screening questions.