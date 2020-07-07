There is no specific date right now for Central Mountain Air to resume flying out of Quesnel or Williams Lake.

CEO Bob Cummings says the company is being very cautious in its approach to get back on track…

“On July 7th we start with 24 flights a week between Prince George, Terrace, Fort St. John, Kamloops, and Kelowna. From this initial base we will then grow scheduled service based on safety, demand, and CMA financials.”

Cummings says the BC Government stating that they support safe intra-provincial travel has encouraged them that demand will return.

He says beginning today (July 7) in the communities that they will be flying out of, they have introduced new and expanded procedures regarding their aircraft, facilities, customers and employees, along with adjusted check-in procedures…

“Examples are cleaning on every turn and the vigilance of all parties wearing masks. We have sanitation goodie bags with masks and wipes for everyone as well as gloves for those at the counter for those than want one.”

Jon Pucek, the Airport Manager in Quesnel, says the city is losing about 30 thousand dollars a month right now due to zero passenger traffic and a loss of fuel sales.