The Cariboo continues to be under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for this afternoon and evening.

Doug Lundquist, Meteorologist for Environment Canada said the watch was issued due to a cold front moving through the region triggering some showers and thunderstorms.

“We could get locally maybe 15 to 25 millimeters with these storms, it wouldn’t be everywhere but it’s definitely something to watch for. I know the rivers are still high and so we kinda want more dry weather but at least it’s not an extensive rain everywhere”.

Lundquist said these potential storms could come with gusty winds up to 70 kilometers per hour, hail, lightning, and intense rain at times and added that the beginning of July is usually the time when the Cariboo gets severe thunderstorms.

As far as the rest of the week is looking Lundquist said it’s going to be cool and wet tomorrow (Tuesday), a bit of a break for a few days and maybe another cold front on the weekend so there could be more thunderstorms coming on the weekend and the temperatures will be cooler in the low 20’s.