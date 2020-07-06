100 Mile HouseNewsQuesnelWilliams Lake Province announces six new deaths due to Covid-19 SHARE ON: George Henderson, staff Monday, Jul. 6th, 2020 Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (Photo supplied by BC Government Flickr) (Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow) The six deaths since Friday bring the province’s death toll up to 183. All six individuals were residents of long term care. One of the deaths occurred earlier in June and has recently been attributed to the virus. The province also announced 31 cases of Covid-19 across the province for 2,978 total cases. Just 166 are active. One of the new cases announced today was in Interior Health for a total of 203. Northern Health remains at 65, with no new cases in over three weeks. There have been no new healthcare outbreaks, with Health Officials currently responding to four. 16 people are in hospital, 4 are in ICU.