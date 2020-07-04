The Cariboo Regional District is reminding residents flood warnings and watches from the BC River Forecast Centre remain in effect throughout the region and river levels may continue rise.

The BC River Forecast Centre is predicting another peak in river levels in the Cariboo Chilcotin after the weekend, with continuing warm weather and the return of precipitation at the start of the week combining to deliver increased spring runoff and rainfall

“We do see some rivers such as the Quesnel river, right now the River Forecast Centre is forecasting for Sunday, Monday, Tuesday to where they start to peak”, Chris Keam, Communication Manager for the Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operation Centre said, “And I expect that has something to do with the warm weather we’re going to see over the next few days”.

The BC River Forecast Centre is continuing their Flood Warning for the Quesnel River and a Flood Watch for the Middle Fraser including areas around Williams Lake and 100 Mile House, the Chilcotin River, and tributaries including Big Creek and Chilko River.

“Be especially cautious around river banks at this point,” Keam said, “Not only is the water fast-moving there’s also that risk that they’ll give way because the ground is so saturated and also to be careful in places where there’s potential for landslides or slippage. Again the ground is just so saturated this year and due to all the rain we had, the cool weather and Spring freshet it’s just adding to it. So there are places where the ground is not to be trusted”.

Residents, seasonal property owners, and visitors to the region alike are advised to remain on alert for potential flooding impacts