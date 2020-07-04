An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Cariboo Regional District at the Emergency Operations.

The Alert is for three properties on Garvin Road Southeast of Quesnel due to flooding in the area.

An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the CRD to prepare those residents to prepare to evacuate their premises or property should it be required.

Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation, however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.