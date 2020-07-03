Health Minister Adrian Dix and Chief Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provide an update on COVID-19 on March 31, 2020

In a joint statement, Minister of Health Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed 13 new cases of COVID-19, as the provincial total reaches 2,947.

There are 162 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 2,608 people who tested positive have recovered.

One of the new cases was in Interior Health, although Northern Health has now gone 24 days with no new cases.

No additional deaths have been reported, and there are still no community outbreaks.

The breakdown by health authority is as follows: