Update July 3 2020

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sargeant Del Byron confirmed that Kari-Ann Welch has been located safe and sound.

(Original story June 29 2020)

Williams Lake RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Kari-Ann Welch as she has been reported missing.

Police said Kari-Ann was last seen about two weeks ago when she left her residence in Williams Lake and may have been headed out west toward Anahim Lake or north to the Prince George area.

She is described as a five-foot two-inch Caucasian female, approximately 40-years old, with should length strawberry blonde hair.

Anyone with any information about Kari-Ann Welch is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.