The Serious Crimes Unit of the PG RCMP at the scene of Thursday's stabbing in front of PG Courthouse that claimed the life of a 26-year-old woman. (Photo supplied by Justin Madu, MyPGNow.com staff)

(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

A homicide investigation is underway from the Prince George RCMP following a downtown stabbing.

According to police, it happened just after 10 P.M. last night (Thursday) in front of the PG Courthouse where officers found a 26-year-old woman suffering from at least one stab wound.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment but succumbed to her injuries this morning (Friday).

Police wish to speak to anyone that may have witnessed this incident or may have information.